It’s November, which means the holidays are upon us and a slew of buzzy movies are right around the corner. As usual, the next two months will double as Hollywood’s awards season, but for every prestige contender, like Women Talking and The Whale, there’s a potential blockbuster, such as the long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water or the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.



There are some seemingly unlikely titles in the mix this year as well, such as Violent Night, featuring a beer-chugging Santa Claus, and A Man Called Otto, with a cantankerous Tom Hanks. The common thread for all of these films is that the 16 actors we’ve rounded up here—some well-known veterans, others up-and-coming ingenues—all figure to make quite an impression on audiences this winter.