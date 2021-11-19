The robot apocalypse can be so dang inconvenient sometimes. Sure, we all like to imagine that, when the Machine Hordes come for us, we’ll be in peak condition, ready to fend off the cyber armies with all the grace of an Olympic athlete. But the harsh reality is that some of us are going to be in slightly rougher shape than others when the digital hammer falls.

Thus the premise presented in the trailer for Mother/Android, a new Hulu film starring Chlo ë Grace Moretz as a young woman forced to navigate a world overrun by robots while also being several months pregnant. Euphoria’s Algee Smith co-stars as Moretz’s partner, attempting to ferry her and their future child to Boston, which has somehow become the last safe city in the U.S. despite all those terrifying robot dogs from Boston Dynamics being right there.

Interestingly—and despite featuring a machine uprising and a young woman fending off evil robots while pregnant—there’s not a whole lot of Terminator apparent in the film’s DNA. Instead, director Mattson Tomlin seems to be operating mostly in zombie movie territory: The titular androids look mostly human, and their main battle tactic seems to be running at people as fast as they can to emotionlessly tear them apart.

There’s also a pretty hefty dose of A Quiet Place mixed in, too, as Moretz’s pregnant protagonist Georgia struggles to move silently around the semi-perceptive cyber zombies. None of which is necessarily bad—the elemental appeal of watching someone who’s simultaneously in a state of vulnerability and who has something she’s desperate to protect is obvious.

We’ll know whether Mother/Android can actually justify that emotion-grabbing premise in a couple of weeks, when the film—which is being produced by The Batman’s Matt Reeves, plus Adam Kas san and Rafi Crohn—debuts on Hulu, on Friday, December 17.