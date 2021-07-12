Natalie Zea and Walton Goggins Screenshot : The Unicorn

Into each life, some rain must fall—and every spring, the TV lineups must undergo a culling. This year’s cancellation began in earnest in May, as ABC cut Rebel, Mixed-ish, and For Life (the latter of which may be revived by IMDb TV). NBC has grounded Manifest for good, while saying goodbye to Good Girls. Netflix axed a bunch of shows, including Mr. Iglesias and the oddly-punctuated Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which starred Jamie Foxx and a pair of skinny jeans. But one of the cancellations that stings the most is CBS’s decision to end The Unicorn, a show that had all the makings of a great hangout comedy.

The series, which was created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper, started off focused on widower Wade (Walton Goggins, who discussed his hot dad-ness with us earlier this year) as he navigated grief and single parenthood. But the strong second season yielded nuanced storylines for everyone from Wade’s daughters, Grace (Ruby Jay) and Natalie (Makenzie Moss), to his friends Ben (Omar Benson Miller), Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson), Delia (Michaela Watkins), and Forrest (Rob Corddry). Season two also introduced Natalie Zea as Shannon, who first turned Wade’s head at the end of season one. Wade and Shannon were seemingly on the outs as The Unicorn headed toward what was ultimately its series finale, but the final moments of the two-parter hinted at another chance for the former couple.

We don’t know if there’s a chance for The Unicorn to be picked up by a different network or streamer, but if you’re into physical media, you may be comforted by the knowledge that the sitcom is getting a DVD home release this week. To mark the occasion, The A.V. Club has obtained this gag reel from season two, which sees Goggins flex, Watkins swear, Corddry wriggle, and Zea try to make sense of it all.

The Unicorn seasons one and two are currently streaming on Paramount+, but you can also pick up your DVD copies of the final season later this month.