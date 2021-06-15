Another one bites the dust at NBC: Manifest has been canceled

Jeff Rake, Melissa Roxburgh, and Josh Dallas at Comic Con. Photo : Joe Scarnici ( Getty Images )

There’s something on the wing of the plane! For the sci-fi plane mystery series Manifest, the fearful creature is NBC’s decision to not renew for a fourth season. The series joins Debris and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the reject pile building up outside of the NBC offices.

Creator Jeff Rake initially sold Manifest to NBC with a six-season plan already conceptualized. Another network has yet to swoop in to save the day to bring his plans to life, but according to Deadline, Manifest could possibly venture to Netflix after landing in the number one spot following its debut on the streaming platform last week. The Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV produced series has performed much better than its four “bubble show” counterparts, with higher ratings than Debris and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The last series standing out of these shows is Good Girls, with no decision made on their renewal yet.

“I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least,” Rake shares on Twitter. “Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew.”

Manifest premiered in September 2018, starring Athena Karkanis (Saw IV), Josh Dallas (Thor), Jack Messina, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long. The series focuses on the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, which after a turbulent flight, land to find themselves five years in the future. As they grapple with their new reality, revelations about their flight begin to unfold. The two-hour season 3 finale aired on NBC last week, ending with some classic cliffhangers. Main characters were killed off, some endured unexpected changes, and a new mystery around doomed flight 828 left viewers with many more questions.