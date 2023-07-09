America opens The Red Door as Insidious wins the weekend box office

It’s a rare win for middle children this weekend, as the Insidious franchise—the long-running horror series that James Wan launched after the much-bigger Saw franchise and before the much-bigger Conjuring franchise—has pulled off a surprise upset at the domestic box office. The fifth entry in the series, Insidious: The Red Door, outperformed expectations and opened with $32 million, enough to handily beat Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which fell 56 percent in its second weekend (it made $26 million and has a total of $121 million). There are some lessons to be learned from that, if anyone in Hollywood is taking notes.

In third place, we have a… particularly interesting newcomer in Sound Of Freedom, the new film from Angel Studios that is, at the very least, thematically QAnon-friendly (if not explicitly QAnon-friendly, given the conspiratorial leanings of star Jim Caviezel). It made $18 million in its first full weekend on the charts, having debuted early on July 4 (so it already has $40 million total). It’ll be interesting to see how it goes in the coming weeks, since these god-adjacent movies have sometimes had long tails in the past.

Advertisement

Finishing the top five are Elemental (which just broke $100 million) and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which still made $8 million in its sixth week. New arrival Joy Ride kicks off the bottom five, making $5.8 million, followed by No Hard Feelings with $5.2 in its third week (it has $40 million total). Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts was just a hair (a robot gorilla hair) behind it with $5 million even (a respectable $146 after five weeks), then The Little Mermaid ($3.5 this week), and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken ($2.8 million).

The other notable thing is that two big superhero movies have fallen out of the top 10 this week, with The Flash hitting 12th after only four weeks and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 falling to 14th after 10 weeks. If Across The Spider-Verse falls off at about the same pace as GOTG3, then we could have a few weekends this summer with zero superhero movies in the top 10.

Advertisement Advertisement

The full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.

