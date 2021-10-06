For a little over a year , the Ted Lasso discourse has devolved from “watch this show that makes people feel good” to “if it makes people feel good it must be bad.” But, of course, both sides have a point because sweetness can become insufferable, as anyone who’s ever had a Ringpop can attest—halfway through, your finger becomes a sticky, sugar-coated mess.

Thankfully, YouTuber Francis Siberini has something to cut through Ted Lasso’s penchant for empathy. Recut as a horror trailer focused on Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) season two heel turn, Ted Lasso becomes something far more sinister. Dare we say that maybe, in this form, Ted Lasso’s detractors will find something to enjoy? Eh, probably not.

Trailer remixes like this are a proud tradition since 2006 when Robert Ryang’s uplifting recut of The Shining said “Here’s Johnny” to the internet. Not only did it open the web’s ears to the many hilarious uses of Peter Gabriel’s “Salsbury Hill,” but also it gave eager memers with a copy of Final Cut a chance to provide a fresh look at some classic movies.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of recut trailers, including Tommy Boy as heartwarming Oscar bait and a horror version of The Lego Movie. But, while many examples fail to rise above the rest, there’s somehow enough horror movie iconography within Ted Lasso’s locker room to make this one a worthwhile take.

Now, the question you’re probably asking is: Is this trailer enough to make you forget about that episode where Coach Beard goes around London being eccentric at people? Sadly, no. That episode is far more terrifying than anything you’ll find in this trailer remix. Still, there are worst ways to spend 70 seconds—like thinking about that episode in which Coach Beard gets some funky pants.

