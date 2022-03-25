Do you like shaken martinis? Or getting caught in villainous traps that require quick-thinking and nifty gadgets to escape from? Well, you may just be the next 007... or, at the very least, you can win $1.3 million for acting like one. A James Bond competition series called 007's Road To A Million is heading to Prime Video. As its name suggests, the series is inspired by the British spy’s missions around the world.



Per Variety, the upcoming series “will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win a £1 million (or a whopping $1.3 million) cash prize. Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, the ‘cinematic format’ will be a test of intelligence and endurance. In addition to passing physical obstacles, the contestants—who will compete in two-person teams—must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world in order to advance to the next challenge.”

The eight-part series is being produced by Britain’s 72 Films, long-time James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and MGM Television. Filming for 007's Road To A Million will begin later this year, and the series will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

As the prized jewel of the MGM catalog, the release of a James Bond inspired series on Prime Video makes sense with the streaming giant’s recent $8.5 billion acquisition of the studio. Though, Variety reports that 007's Road To A Million has been in the works with Amazon for up to four years before the deal was completed.

Casting is currently happening for the series, so if you’re looking for something beyond rationing rice like on Survivor or for a swankier version of The Amazing Race, perhaps auditioning for a spot behind the wheel of an Ashton Martin DB5 will suite you. Of course, with the two-person teams, someone is going to have to take on the Q role and sit in the passenger’s seat. As for the possibility of challenges, we look forward to seeing how the contestants out-surf an iceberg tsunami or thwart a hat-throwing henchman for a million dollars.