James Bond turns 60 on October 5, at least on film. The first Bond film, Dr. No, directed by Terence Young from the sixth novel in author Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series, arrived in theaters on this date in 1962. It gave the world an immediately iconic portrait of a debonair, dangerous superspy—and the world has either wanted him or wanted to be him ever since. Six decades later, Bond remains a cultural flashpoint, and it seems a day doesn’t go by without some morsel of information being meted out by the franchise’s longtime owners, the Broccoli family and their Eon Productions. And every time, media and fans gulp down the info like one of Bond’s famous martinis.
To commemorate this benchmark in the history of the character, and of course the series, The A.V. Club has ranked every Bond film to date, including Connery’s 1980s one-off Never Say Never Again—but not Woody Allen’s Casino Royale, a decidedly more comical interpretation of the character from the late ’60s (though that film does boast an Oscar-nominated theme song, Dusty Springield’s classic “The Look Of Love”). Suffice to say that one’s opinions of each actor in the role, the importance of an installment’s fidelity to its source material, and the general quality of the films themselves virtually guarantee a different list for every fan; but if this particular countdown convinces you to go back and revisit even a few of the films—if only to disagree—then we consider our mission a success.