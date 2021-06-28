Jamie Lynn Spears in 2016 Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Last week, Britney Spears publicly addressed the controversial conservatorship she’s been under for years, revealing that her father and various lawyers have effectively controlled every aspect of her life and had a fairly direct hand in every public statement or appearance she had made in the past decade—basically, it’s the worst version of what everyone assumed was going on. She said that she can’t get permission to have her IUD removed and have more children and she can’t control what medications she takes, saying that the conservatorship is “abusive” and that she doesn’t think she can “live a full life” with it in place.

Today, apparently after a number of calls for her to do so were posted on social media, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared some videos on Instagram in which she unequivocally declared that, yes, obviously, she supports her sister and wants her to be happy doing whatever she wants to do. She said she that she hadn’t said anything about it until now because she preferred to help and support her sister in private, adding that her family—as in, her father—doesn’t speak for her or represent how she feels about Britney’s situation. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform,” she said , referencing the #FreeBritney movement, “but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

Jamie Lynn Spears also added that she’s proud of Britney “for using her voice,” and is only concerned about her sister’s happiness, saying she’d fully support it “if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before.”

[via USA Today]