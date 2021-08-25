Ted Lasso is almost halfway through its second season, and the face of AFC Richmond is already looking quite different. The team’s star player Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) exited the team in season one only to go on a dating competition when the sophomore run kicked off. However, in episode two, “Lavender,” Jamie returns to the team. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) has gone from quitting the soccer team to talking about the sport on live TV as a pundit to finally returning as assistant coach. Naturally, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) wants to mend fences between the two considering the bad blood they shared early on. Not to mention, Roy is now in a loving relationship with Jamie’s ex, Keeley (Juno Temple).

As seen in this exclusive clip from the upcoming sixth episode, “The Signal,” Jamie is more than happy to step up. He just wants to learn from the newly appointed coach on how to improve his game. Ted is more than happy to let Roy give the necessary advice, who obviously does so with his trademark flare for cursing. “You fucked him up,” Roy tells Ted, before adding that in making Jamie a team player, he’s now become average when his strength lies in being a prick deep down. Roy tells Jamie to get into the other’s teams heads like only he can. Jamie visibly deflates when he realizes he can be a prick only while on the field “when appropriate,” and certainly not off it.

Ted Lasso also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohamme d, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, and Sarah Niles. Sudeikis and Hunt are co-creators along with Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly.

“The Signal” will release on Friday, August 27 at 12:01 a.m. on Apple TV+.