Jason Bateman and David Harbour are DTF: St Louis for HBO Bateman and Harbour will star together in the "darkly comedic" limited series from Steven Conrad.

Jason Bateman and David Harbour are teaming up for a new limited series at HBO, with the network announcing today that it’s tapped the two TV and film stars for darkly comedic drama DTF: St. Louis, which, from our low-level guesswork, is about two guys who are down to fuck in, what, Kansas? We’ll know at some point.

Here’s the (pretty vague) logline for the series, which is being developed by Steven Conrad, best known as the creator of TV series Patriot and screenwriter on Ben Stiller’s The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty: “A darkly comedic limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, that leads to one of them ending up dead.” Given that only two big-name stars are announced for this particular love triangle, we’re guessing it won’t be Harbour or Bateman who end up dead, but hey, who knows?

DTF was originally announced back in 2022; back then, it was Harbour and Pedro Pascal attached, but the latter has apparently dropped out in favor of Bateman. Per Variety, the show is being based off of a New Yorker article from 2017 titled “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, And A Lethal Sedation,” so if you want to spoil a TV show for yourself, that feels like a pretty easy link to follow. No date yet for when the seven-episode series is expected to land at HBO.