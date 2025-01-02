Jeremy Renner is "blessed to take my next step" on second anniversary of snowplow accident The actor also apologized to medical staff and his neighbors for "all the haunting images I imprinted on you all."

On New Year’s morning in 2023, Jeremy Renner was almost crushed to death by his Sno-Cat, a vehicle that weighed at least 14,330 pounds (per Variety). Now, two years later, he’s celebrating his “ReBirthday” by expressing “love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again.”

“Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life,” he posted on Instagram. “All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning.”

All in all, Renner broke 38 bones (per his own telling) that morning, including his right knee and ankle, left leg tibia, left ankle, right clavicle, right shoulder, and eight of his ribs which broke in 14 places. (“I’m 25% titanium, so fuck Iron Man,” he recently quipped at the Red Sea Film Festival.)

The actor is currently working on a book about the “wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death.” He’s dabbled in music (some about his accident) over the past two years and slowly gotten back into acting, although for a while he said he had “so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now.” In 2025, we’ll see his return to the big screen in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out threequel, Wake Up Dead Man. But for now, he’s apologizing to his community for “all the haunting images I imprinted on you all.”

“My gratitude list is very long,” he continued in his post. “With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body.”