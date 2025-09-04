Joe Keery adds another famous rock band to his collection with Tame Impala video

Keery, who's becoming something of a rock star himself, recently starred in Alex Ross Perry's genre-defying Pavement movie.

By Emma Keates  |  September 4, 2025 | 11:40am
Screenshot: Tame Impala/YouTube
Music News Joe Keery
Joe Keery adds another famous rock band to his collection with Tame Impala video

With all the major indie bands he’s been collaborating with, it’s unclear where Joe Keery finds the time to make his own popular indie music. That’s not to mention the festival appearances, film roles, oh, and a little show called Stranger Things. But Keery wasn’t too busy to play a guy who has absolutely nothing going on for Tame Impala. Keery stars in the music video for the band’s latest single, “Loser,” as the titular sad sack. His girlfriend leaves him, he doesn’t have enough money to pay for a lighter, and at one point, he smokes a cigarette someone else flicks out of a car window. Even worse, a little kid judges him for it. The whole thing is pretty depressing. 

The new video further establishes Keery as a solid choice for bands in need of a famous face. (Saoirse Ronan has been making similar moves with her appearances in music videos for Bat For Lashes, Hozier, Ed Sheeran, and most recently, Talking Heads.) Last year, the actor starred in Pavements, Alex Ross Perry’s genre-defying film about the seminal ’90s band. Keery played frontman Stephen Malkmus in a fake biopic within the real semi-documentary. He spent most of the film poking fun at Malkmus, but the rocker apparently found the actor’s portrayal very funny, per The New York Times. Keery is also currently on the road as Djo, the name under which he released his viral single, “End Of Beginning,” in 2022. That tour is set to wrap up this October, just in time to give him a few weeks to relax before Stranger Things‘ final season premieres November 26. In the meantime, you can watch the video for “Loser” below:

 
Join the discussion...
 