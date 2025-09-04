Joe Keery adds another famous rock band to his collection with Tame Impala video Keery, who's becoming something of a rock star himself, recently starred in Alex Ross Perry's genre-defying Pavement movie.

With all the major indie bands he’s been collaborating with, it’s unclear where Joe Keery finds the time to make his own popular indie music. That’s not to mention the festival appearances, film roles, oh, and a little show called Stranger Things. But Keery wasn’t too busy to play a guy who has absolutely nothing going on for Tame Impala. Keery stars in the music video for the band’s latest single, “Loser,” as the titular sad sack. His girlfriend leaves him, he doesn’t have enough money to pay for a lighter, and at one point, he smokes a cigarette someone else flicks out of a car window. Even worse, a little kid judges him for it. The whole thing is pretty depressing.