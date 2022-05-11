The fifteenth anniversary of Superbad is this year, and discussions about the film have been on a rise. Back in January, Jonah Hill jokingly pitched his idea for a sequel, which would involve a geriatric Hill and his Superbad co-star Michael Cera getting their flirt on in a retirement community. And in a new interview, Superbad producer Judd Apatow, reveals he had his own idea for a sequel that never even got the good ol’ college try.

During his appearance on the Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Apatow says he wanted to film a sequel set during Hill and Cera’s characters’ college years.

“I know that Jonah said, ‘Oh it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’” Apatow says, referring to Hill’s old folks concept. “But I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college.”

However, the rest of the cast and crew wasn’t really on board.

“...Everyone was like ‘Nah, we don’t want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one,’” he recalls. “And I would always say the same thing, ‘Well that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of the The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?’”

Cera shared his own ideas about a possible sequel in an Esquire ‘Explain This’ video earlier this year. “I mean, I would be open to just doing anything with that group of people,” explained Cera in the clip. “I think that everybody is pretty staunchly against this, just because we feel good about the movie. It could only tarnish something that is a good memory. That said, I would just love to do something with the same group of people, even if it’s not Superbad.”

And back in 2020, Superbad co-writer and star Seth Rogen made it clear to LAD Bible that he “100 percent” wouldn’t revisit Superbad before explaining that the film doesn’t need “anything to be built” on it.

“I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off that I’d never do it,” said Rogen at the time.“I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have.”

All the evidence points to a no-go on a sequel for Superbad, but it wouldn’t hurt to get the cast together for a film, especially if that means Emma Stone will give us the comedy chops we’ve been sorely missing since Easy A.