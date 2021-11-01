Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 1. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Judy Justice (IMDb TV, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): You can take Judy out of the courtroom, but it looks like she’ll always f ind her way back there . After wrapping up a decades-long run on Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin is back with another courtroom reality TV series, Judy Justice. She’ll preside over cases, accompanied by bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be her granddaughter. Way to keep the law in the family.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m., season/series finale)

Wild cards

Dalgliesh (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Adapted from P.D. James’ bestselling murder novels Adam Dalgliesh Mysteries, this crime drama stars Bertie Carvel as the titular enigmatic detective and poet. Adam Dalgliesh will go through 1970s England and solve unusual murders, from a nursing student being poisoned during training to a recently resigned MP whose throat was slashed in a church.

The Informant: Fear And Faith In The Heartland (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): In this documentary, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos offers a never-seen-before look at the planning and takedown of a militant white supremacist group hell-bent on murdering scores of women and children in Kansas. The riveting story is full of undercover videos, audio recordings, and surveillance images. There are featured interviews and first-person accounts of key players involved in stopping the plot, including an ordinary man turned hero informant, and the two FBI agents at the center of the case who speak on camera for the first time.

SEAL Team (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): Here’s a quick programming note. After airing four episodes of its fifth season on CBS, the military drama will now release the remaining ten episodes only on Paramount+ .