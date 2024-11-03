Judith Light is a little too busy to relitigate or reboot Who’s The Boss? Judith Light’s busy schedule is preventing her from broaching the question.

Who’s the boss? It was a question definitively answered by media theorist Abed Nadir in 2010. However, despite Nadir’s solid calculus, proving that Angela is the boss, the woman who plays Angela still can’t find the time to take back her mantel. Speaking to Variety, Judith Light says she’s too busy to get back to bossing Tony Danza around. Though, she is open to it.

Light tells Variety that she “would be delighted” to return to Fairfield, Connecticut, and the extended Bower family, but Light is in the middle of a career upswing and can’t fit it into her schedule. She currently stars opposite Billy Crystal on Apple TV+’s Before, recently voiced the dastardly Helen Villigan on the underrated Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, and is prepping the third season of AMC’s long-dormant horror anthology The Terror. So when it comes to a reboot of Who’s The Boss?, she hasn’t considered the question much—probably because the idea of another will-they-won’t-they with Tony would be too much to bear, especially in an election year. “In terms of where I am and the workload that I have right now, I don’t know what my availability would be,” Light, 75, said.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a reboot of the series was dead at Amazon’s Freevee streamer. Though the Micelli faction of the cast, Danza and Alyssa Milano, were game to wander the house, once again, shouting Angela’s name into the void until she solved whatever weird problem Tony was having, Light was never attached.

Still, “never say never,” Light reminds herself, creating hope for the Boss-less masses who desperately need closure to the show’s central question. “When I started my career,” Light continued, “I said I’d never do a soap opera and I’d never do a sitcom. Well, I did both of those things. Then I said I would never marry an actor. And I did just that.” But, Judith, have you ever hired a baseball player to be your housekeeper? We’d love to see what that would look like.