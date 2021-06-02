AppleTV+’s Lisey’s Story is, among many things, a brilliant showcase for Julianne Moore, who has her meatiest role in years as the widow to a world-famous author who comes to realize her late husband’s work may be more reality than fiction. From Jackie director Pablo Larraín, the miniseries is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel of the same name, a deeply personal story inspired by the famed horror/fantasy author’s own brush with death. In a sense, Moore’s Lisey is a fictionalized version of King’s own wife, and her story is one of grief, loneliness, timeless love, and an otherworldly realm of mystery and menace known as Boo’ya Moon (because, of course—this is a Stephen King project after all). In the video above, Moore discusses her “live wire” performance and why she was so intensely drawn into the story. The actor also gets technical and shares some behind-the-scene secrets about the series’ eye-poppingly gorgeous pool setting, and a particularly memorable scene involving a mailbox and a dead crow.

Lisey’s Story streams exclusively on AppleTV+; its first two episodes premiere on June 4.

Image Credit: Apple TV+