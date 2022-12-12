Junji Ito is incredibly skilled at creating horrifying imagery through ink and paper. His comics have given us indelible images of awful creatures and bodies twisted into terrible new forms. And so, when it came time to partner with another artist to promote an upcoming Netflix adaptation of his work, it was only natural that Ito would find someone like doooo, a DJ and conjurer of horrible flesh cubes.

Inspired by Ito’s Tomie stories (which are also the basis for a whole bunch of movies), the “Tomie’s Human Flesh Items” line consists of tailor-made takes on doooo’s nauseating skin creations. (Since 2017, he’s been bringing pieces like severed finger USB keys and cyclopean disco balls into the world.)



Though the Tomie mouth doesn’t look so bad when held by Ito in a well-lit bookstore, an Instagram post showing its intended use as a tooth-lined coin purse makes it a little more discomforting. As Ito puts it in a tweet capped off by a thumbs up emoji, “Tomie seems to be alive.”



Worse is “Tomie’s Blinking Eye Dice.” In a clip of the cube in action, a single eye blinks when the space where a human cheek and nose should be is massaged. It’s with dread in our hearts that we feel, to echo Ito’s words, this item also “seems to be alive.”



Unfortunately, “Tomie’s Human Flesh Items” won’t be on sale until December 26th and, according to Hypebeast, will run “between ¥33,000 and ¥660,000 JPY (approximately $245 and $4,913 USD).”



We apologize for having to share this information with anyone who looked at the above images and immediately planned to buy a whole bunch of these flesh chunks as children’s stocking stuffers. Maybe, as consolation, the Instagram video below can just be loaded up to show the kids before bed on Christmas Eve instead.



[via Nerdist]



