After eight months of speculation, Keanu Reeves will officially star in the Hulu series adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil In The White City—and no, he’s not playing the twisted serial killer, but the architect of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, Daniel H. Burnham. The series marks Reeves first lead television role in the U.S. since the short-lived 1990 animated series Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures.

The project has been in development for over a decade, starting when Leonardo DiCaprio picked up the rights to the property back in 2010. Martin Scorsese was originally slated to direct a feature film adaptation with DiCaprio seated in the lead role. In 2019, it was announced the two would work as producers on the Reeves vehicle. Castle Rock’s Sam Shaw is on board as writer, showrunner, and exec producer, with Todd Field (TÁR, Little Children) directing.

Larson’s best-selling work weaves Burnham’s ambitious fair planning with the unseemly tale of America’s first modern serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. The novel follows Burnham as he races to conceptualize and build out the massive World’s Fair, all the while Holmes lures unknowing victims back his notorious “Murder Castle.” The notorious killer used his castle on high to seduce, trap, and torture young women, casting a shadow over Burnham’s festivities. Who’s taking on the role of Holmes has yet to be announced.

Reeves most recent TV stint was for the comedy series Swedish Dicks (which aired in Sweden), which only marked Reeves’ second lead television role. Other than that, you know him as the wicked cool actor from films such as The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded, The Matrix: Revolutions, The Matrix: Resurrections, John Wick, Speed, and Point Break.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Devil In The White City is slated for a 2024 premiere, with production commencing next year.