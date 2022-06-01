The Hitman’s Bodyguard director Patrick Hughes loves a clunky title almost as much as Kevin Hart loves an odd-couple action-comedy. In the trailer for Hughes’ new action-comedy, The Man From Toronto, everyone’s script requests are satisfied.

The Man From Toronto, Netflix’s latest star-studded over-budgeted action thriller, the kind they’re done making for unknown reasons, has it all. CGI-based physical comedy straight from the uncanny valley, Kevin Hart squeaking out a fart, Woody Harrelson intimidating Hart as the first Torontonian with a southern drawl, Kevin Hart vomiting in a man’s face, and much, much more!

Appropriately, the plot for this one feels like it came about via an exquisite corpse exercise. Kevin Hart plays what the YouTube description for the film calls “New York’s biggest screw up,” a sales consultant who accidentally gets booked at the same Airbnb as the world’s deadliest assassin, “the man from Toronto”—hate when that happens.



However, in order to help the FBI catch “the man from Toronto,” Hart must pretend to be him—hence, all the farting and vomiting. Standing in for The Rock, Harrelson plays the real man from Toronto, though he’s clearly from Texas. Now the client wants them both dead, so they will have to work together, fart together, and puke together to stop the real man from Toronto.

With a concept this fun, it stands to reason that The Man From Toronto will be the next Red Notice, the next Uncharted, or even the next The Adam Project: star-driven, high-concept action comedies that were definitely released and the general public can’t stop talking about. We look forward to the press releases that decry The Man From Toronto as the most-watched movie ever—based on the number of people who watched the first three minutes presumably because the movie played automatically after the trailer.



The Man From Toronto streams on Netflix on June 24.