For the last few years, Netflix seems to have ballooned its action genre original content. Just over the pandemic we were gifted (or cursed, on many occasions) with films like The Old Guard, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential, and Extraction. At this point, it feels like they’re making 10 per year. Well, get ready for the next one in the lineup. Per Variety, Sony Pictures ’ Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart action-comedy The Man From Toronto will move from its original theatrical release to one on the streaming service.



The change results from an exclusive first-look deal Sony signed with Netflix for its content back in 2021. This also came with an agreement for movies post-theatrical release to hit the streaming service first, where Sony previously had this deal with Starz. Netflix will now hold the worldwide rights to the film, except for in China.

The film follows a case of mistaken identity between the world’s deadliest assassin (Harrelson)—the titular Man F rom Toronto—and Hart’s character after an accidental meet-up at an Airbnb. There’ll probably be a lot of accidental deaths and chaos, mixed in with the occasional assassin looking at Hart saying, “You’re really the guy?”

The rest of the cast includes Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), Lela Loren (Power), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us) Pierson Fode (Naomi And Ely’s No Kiss List), Jencarlos Canela (A Chance To Love), and Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom).

Directing The Man From Toronto is Patrick Hughes, who coincidentally is on an assassin film streak, having previously directed The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and its predecessor, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Penning the script is Robbie Fox (So I Married An Axe Murderer) and Chris Bremner (Bad Boys For Life). Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing, with Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth executive producing the film.