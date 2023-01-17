Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award from Italy’s National Museum of Cinema. The awards ceremony in Turin on Monday marked Spacey’s first public event since facing sexual assault charges, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tonight we’re witnessing Kevin Spacey’s comeback,” said Vitoria Sgarbi, Undersecretary to the Italian Ministry of Culture, when presenting Spacey with the “Stella Della Mole” award alongside National Museum president Enzo Ghigo. Sgarbi added : “The one living through cinema is an immortal man, and it is precisely him that we are awarding this prize to tonight.”

In his acceptance speech, Spacey thanked Ghigo and Sgarbi for having “the courage, the balls, to invite me.” He also lauded his manager Evan Lowenstein, calling him “the brother I never had.”

“When you have a friend like Evan Lowenstein, life can be something pretty special,” Spacey shared . “It’s thanks to him that I realized I had to take all the setbacks and mistakes I made and get back on my feet, move on.”

During the speech, Spacey only alluded to his legal troubles, never directly naming the “mistakes” and “setbacks” that have defined his public persona of late. Spacey currently faces multiple criminal charges in the U.K., including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has plea ded not guilty to all counts. In late October, a jury found him not liable in a sexual misconduct trial brought to court by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old. In a statement following his legal loss, Rapp highlighted that his $40 million suit against Spacey “was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.”

Not liable verdict aside, Spacey has struggled to find work stateside in light of the barrage of allegations against him. After Netflix fired him from House Of Cards (and other projects followed suit), Spacey had to pay the streamer $31 million in an arbitration settlement regarding sexual misconduct with young HOC crew members. However, the actor has been able to find some work in Europe, even as his U.K. trial looms.

While in Italy for the award ceremony, Spacey also participated in a masterclass at Turin’s Temple Hall of the Mole Antonelliana, which included a special screening of American Beauty, Sam Mendes’ 2000 drama about suburban ennui and sexual frustration that won Spacey an Oscar. Before the film, Spacey shared a career-spanning chat with National Museum director Domenico De Gaetano.



“Tonight I consider myself extremely lucky,” Spacey said during the conversation. “I’ve been doing this job for over 40 years, and I’ve only ever received kindness and support from my fans and coworkers. And I am honored to be part of this process.”