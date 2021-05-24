Boss Baby balloon with the smug knowledge that we’ll watch the sequel Image : TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps one of the studios to adopt this release style, NBCUniversal has decided to dump the long-awaited (?) Boss Baby sequel, The Boss Baby: Family Business, on Peacock, the company’s streamer, and theaters simultaneously, which means *sigh* you’ll probably just watch it.

Unlike the previous Boss Baby movie, released in theaters in a pre-pandemic world where people didn’t feel obligated to watch Mortal Kombat or Tom & Jerry simply because they were just on, Family Business will be easier than ever to see. Initially slated for a September 17 release, a date far enough in the future to imagine that maybe most of us will be vaccinated, the company has moved the release to July 2, when we’ll collectively say, “fuck it, let’s see what this Boss Baby’s up to.”



“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Businessavailable to everyone this July Fourth weekend,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, reminding Americans that, crap, you’ll probably be off anyway, so you might as well just put on the fucking Boss Baby 2. “To give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock.”

According to NBCUniversal, more than 42 million people have signed up for Peacock. This means there’s going to be a lot of eyeballs on The Boss Baby: Family Business because it seems free, it’s new, and what else do you have going on? If HBO can convince us to watch four hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, surely we’ll put up with 90 minutes of a baby talking about quotas and projections or whatever passes for cute in a Boss Baby movie.



Back in 2017, the first film, which sees a baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) desperately trying to work his way to middle management of a baby company , grossed more than $500 million worldwide. Hey, that’s why he’s the boss, baby.



