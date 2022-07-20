Legendary Entertainment’s nigh-obsessive attempts to recreate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its “Monsterverse” of Godzilla-featuring, and Godzilla-adjacent, movies and TV shows has now hit a new milestone, as Deadline reports that father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell—both veterans of the MCU at this point—have both signed on to the AppleTV+ Monsterverse show that the streamer has been floating for a while now.

As Deadline points out, it has been a long time since Kurt Russell, professional movie star, has done a TV role; his last semi-regular credits on the small screen date all the way back to the 1970s. (He most recently appeared on film while reprising his role as “Mr. Nobody” in F9; he also, we should note, reprised his Marvel role as Ego The Living Planet in a voice role for the What If…? show.) Wyatt Russell is, of course, a much more regular fixture, having starred recently in Lodge 49 and Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; most recently, he co-stars with Andrew Garfield in FX’s Under The Banner Of Heaven.

There’s no word yet on who either Russell will be playing in the Monsterverse show, which, like most of the projects in this little franchise, will focus on “family” as a way to ground the spectacle of the big turtles and moths or whatever duking it out. (If we had to guess, though, it’s not like you shell out for Kurt Russell to not have him play the leader of a mysterious group with nefarious goals, right?) The duo joins a cast that includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Apple announced that it was acquiring the Monsterverse show—still untitled—from Legendary back in January, apparently hoping to get a little big-budget spectacle in its library to go with all those thoughtful dramas and comedies. The series is reportedly being co-written by Chris Black and well-known comics writer Matt Fraction.