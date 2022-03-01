In a move that feels straight out of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David reportedly asked HBO to pull his two-part documentary The Larry David Story a day before its premiere.



Advertisement

But, weirdly enough, the reason why David reportedly halted its premiere is because “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience,” according to a tweet from the HBO Documentaries account. The documentary was initially set to premiere tonight, March 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

Larry David, choosing to voluntarily be surrounded by strangers? That’s pretty, pretty, pretty strange. It also makes very little sense as to why there wasn’t a proper in-person premiere planned in the first place, if that’s what David wanted from the get-go.

But perhaps he realized that since the documentary involves a chat between himself and his longtime friend and documentarian Larry Charles, it’d be best for them to show it in front of an audience, and then potentially hold a panel afterwards.

HBO hasn’t provided updates yet on when that premiere will take place, or when the documentary will actually air, instead asking to “stay tuned for more info.” In another curious development , the trailer, which had been shared on YouTube on February 16, was set to private.

David, who doesn’t have active social media accounts, has yet to comment or give any publications a statement on the premiere date change.

As for what we do know about the documentary, The Larry David Story chronicles David’s rise to fame in a conversation with Charles. Its official logline teases that David “gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope and he’ll share his thoughts on “everything from metaphysics to parenthood.”

