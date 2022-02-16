When he’s not shilling crypto or yelling at Alan Dershowitz, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David likes to be left alone. Or, at least, that’s what his public persona has taught us over the last 30 years. But Larry’s refusal to believe his own hype has grounded him thus far, which makes a documentary about the man’s life all the more intriguing . So what is Larry like when he’s not “Larry”?

“Why not me?” Larry says in the trailer for The Larry David Story, an upcoming two-part documentary for HBO. Larry attacks that question in several ways, allowing director and frequent collaborator Larry Charles to interrogate the gospel according to Larry and all the self-conscious insecurity that comes with it .

Promising to track the journey of Brooklyn’s least confident, curly-haired comedian to the hottest name in television, The Larry David Story examines the real Larry, not the “total fraud” he says he plays on television. He insists in the trailer that the “Curb outlet” is not him, but instead who he’d like to be: a man who is totally honest at all times. Finally, the documentary seems to give him a chance to exhibit some of that authentic Larry energy .

Here’s the logline:

For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV’s defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.

The first part of The Larry David Story airs on March 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO Max.