Yesterday, the jury in Danny Masterson’s rape trial admitted that they were unable to come to a unanimous decision, even after weeks of deliberation and an initial deadlock that the judge encouraged them to try and work past after the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving the case with a hung jury and forcing a retrial that will begin in March.

But that’s not the last we’ll hear about this until next year: Despite the judge’s insistence that the case would not “become a trial on Scientology,” the fact that Masterson is a Scientologist and that the accusations against him involve the organization allegedly covering up for him, mentioning Scientology was always going to be unavoidable. And now, noted Scientology critic Leah Remini—whose work on exposing the organization’s secrets is credited with convincing the victims to come forward—has released a pointed statement on Twitter about the lack of a verdict (via Variety).

Vowing to continue fighting what she calls the “evil, criminal enterprise” run by David Miscavige, Remini said that she’s “glad a retrial has already been rescheduled,” adding, “My heart breaks for the women who have courageously and tirelessly fought for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been targeted and harassed by their family members and friends who remained in Scientology.”

Advertisement

She goes on to explain that Scientology forces its members to report crimes that Scientologists have committed against them to internal authorities, not the police, but Scientology covered these allegations up and—as she puts it—“its evil leader David Miscavige obstructed justice and participated in a conspiracy to cover up these crimes.” You can read Remini’s full statement from her tweets below.

