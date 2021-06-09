Let’s all watch Loki get into some time-travel mischief

Wunmi Mosaku and Tom Hiddleston in Loki Photo : Marvel Studios

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 9. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): After WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, it’s now Loki’s time to shine. Tom Hiddleston reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe character—more specifically, the 2012 Avengers version of a villainous Loki—in this time-traveling crime thriller. After escaping in Avengers: Endgame, this alternate Loki is captured by the bureaucratic organization Time Variance Authority (TVA), which gives him the chance to fix himself and the timeline. Knowing Loki, this assignment should go super smoothly, right? The cast also includes MCU newcomers Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, and Richard E. Grant. Caroline Siede will recap the six-episode first season every week.

Regular coverage

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Awake (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Mark Raso, this science fiction thriller stars Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Frances Fischer, and Barry Pepper. The world suffers from a mysterious catastrophe that wipes out electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Former soldier Jill (Rodriguez) discovers that her daughter, Matilda (Arianna Greenblatt), might just be the key to their problems. Look for Mike D’Angelo’s review of the film on the site today.

Tragic Jungle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This film by Yulene Olaizola won two awards at the 77th Venice Film Festival. Loosely inspired by Mexican novelist and diplomat Rafael Bernal’s Caribal: El Infierno Verde, Tragic Jungle is set in 1920 on the border between Mexico and Belize, where a band of Mexican gum workers come across a mysterious young Belizean woman on the run from an arranged marriage. The cast includes Indira Rubie Andrewin, Gilberto Barraza, Mariano Tun Xool, and Gabino Rodriguez.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9 p.m., season finale): Season three of this emotional drama wraps up with a two-parter, “Justice Part 1" and “Justice Part 2.” Sophie (Lizzie Greene) seeks justice for her trauma, Maggie (Allison Miller) forces Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) to take a hard look at himself and his relationships, Eddie (David Giuntoli) takes some extreme measures, and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) make big changes for their future.

Queen Of The South (USA, 10 p.m., series finale): The fifth and final season ends with “El Final,” wherein Pote (Hemky Madera), Kelly Anne (Molly Burnett), and James (Peter Gadiot) try to disappear, but must fend off attacks from Devon Finch (Jamie Hector) and Boaz (Joseph Thomas Campos).