We knew, going in, that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was probably going to have a pretty high bodycount among the members of its titular team. Gunn made it clear from the jump that he was pulling heavily from the work of Suicide Squad comics writer John Ostrander—who also cameos in the film’s opening minutes—and Ostrander is a man who never met a C-list supervillain he couldn’t kill off within a couple of pages of introduction for splashy and violent effect.



Still, the film’s MacGruber-esque wiping out of apparently major characters (many of whom were featured prominently in its advertising) arrives with a swiftness and a brutality that speaks far more to Gunn’s Troma background than his status as a journeyman employee of the WarnerMedia corporation. (Our own Katie Rife noted as much in her review of the film, aptly describing the opening minutes as “an orgy of bodies being torn to pieces in a wild beachfront massacre.”) But while Gunn’s film is never more energetic than when it’s blowing through more than half its cast in the opening minutes, it did leave us wondering: Could any of these characters have actually gone the distance? And so we’ve gone ahead and ranked everyone who dies in the first half or so of The Suicide Squad—no late-film spoilers here, although early-film spoilers should hopefully be obvious—on a simple basis: How badly do we wish they’d made it off that beach?