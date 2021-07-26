We’ve been eagerly waiting for LeVar Burton to finally host Jeopardy! and the wait is nearly over. His five-episode hosting stint begins tonight, and Community fans will be very excited to know that tonight’s episode’s second clue gets very meta.



Advertisement

The category is TV workplaces, and Burton reads out the clue, “Greendale is this title type of college.” Thankfully, a contestant named Patrick immediately got it right—even though he wasn’t the one who selected the category in the first place, winning himself $200.

Great job, Patrick. It would’ve been pretty mortifying if nobody got it right, considering Burton had a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself on the show. Though it’s a missed opportunity to make the clue “This Jeopardy! guest host was kidnapped by pirates with Donald Glover on this sitcom.”

And besides the meta clue, we need to point out how wonderfully chipper Burton’s way of saying “Correct” is—it just feels right. Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me. And I will go to my grave believing that.” He wasn’t the only one campaigning to be considered as a guest host. There was a petition with over 200,000 signatures asking for him to be included for the gig. It made no sense that Dr. Oz of all people got to do it before he did! But even with that short sneak peek, we can already tell he’s perfect for the job. And if his time at the lectern justifies all that anticipation, we wouldn’t mind having him as a permanent host—though he has a bit of competition with Aaron Rodgers, who seemed to be massively into his time on the show.

Catch Burton on Jeopardy! through Friday, July 30. (Check local listings for channels and times.)