Donald Trump tags in Linda McMahon to run wild on Department of Education Finally, Linda McMahon has come back to the Trump administration.

WWE Hall of Famer and President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as education secretary. It’s an unsurprising, if dull, pick for the guy who has spent the last week nominating The Joker for the warden of Arkham. But the 76-year-old estranged wife of Vince McMahon is no stranger to Trumpworld. In addition to hosting Trump on WWE broadcasts for nearly 40 years, McMahon served as Administrator of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first term and currently serves as Trump’s transition co-chair. Trump claims she will spearhead sending “education BACK TO THE STATES,” which certainly sounds like the number of private- and home-schooled children is about to shoot up.

Because it wouldn’t be a Trump cabinet pick without one of these, McMahon is currently embroiled in several sex abuse scandals, both directly and indirectly. In October, Linda and Vince McMahon were named in a civil suit over the “ring boy” scandal. The suit accuses the McMahons of being aware of WWE employees sexually abusing children and doing little to stop it in the ’80s. Meanwhile, Vince has been sued for sexual assault and sex trafficking by a former employee named Janel Grant. After the lawsuit was made public, he stepped down from WWE but remains under federal investigation. While Linda McMahon was not named in the Grant suit, we wouldn’t be surprised if many of the McMahons’ legal troubles vanished inexplicably after January 20.

Linda resigned from WWE in the early 2010s and moved into politics. After two failed Senate campaigns, she invested millions of dollars in Trump’s first campaign. It paid off because now she’s also the director of Trump Media & Technology Group, the owners of Truth Social. Next, we guess, she’ll send education back to the States, where parents can finally have their voices heard and decide which books to burn and which to ban.’