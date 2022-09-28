Finally, some good news: Lisa Kudrow was cast in a Taika Waititi production, per Deadline. It’s the kind of pairing that you might not have seen coming but feels exciting and deeply correct. This isn’t just any old production, either, but Waititi’s television adaptation of Time Bandits, Terry Gilliam’s beloved adventure film, for Apple TV+.

The logline for the series will sound familiar to those who’ve seen the film: It’s “a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd.” (In the film, the thieves are a group of dwarves who have stolen a map from “the Supreme Being” that allows them to travel to different historical eras.)

Not many further details about the plot have been released. According to Deadline, Kudrow has been cast as “Penelope,” a character seemingly invented for the series. Young protagonist Kevin will be played by Kal-El Tuck. The cast also includes Charlene Yi as “Judy,” Tadhg Murphy as “Alto,” Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as “Widgit,” Rune Temte as “Bittelig,” Kiera Thompson as “Saffron,” and Rachel House as “Fianna.”

Waititi— whose success in television includes producing What We Do In The Shadows, Reservation Dogs, and Our Flag Means Death— will co-write the series and direct the first two episodes. His frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement is on-board as co-writer alongside Iain Morris. Garrett Basch and Handmade Films will executive produce alongside Waititi, Clement, and Morris.

The ten-episode series has been in development since 2019, but now that the main cast is set, production must really be set in motion. Next up is the delicious opportunity to cast some cool guest stars as historical figures (portrayed in the film by a murderer’s row of stars that includes Sean Connery, Ian Holm, John Cleese, Michael Palin, and Shelley Duvall). Drop your dream casts now!