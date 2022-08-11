Nine years passed before Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King’s cult favorite The Comeback made its comeback at HBO, and it’s been almost nine years since. If these things worked in a cyclical way, Kudrow would be getting ready to don her wig once again, but alas, such is not the case.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” the actor says in a new interview with The Daily Beast. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’’ It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”

For die- hard fans, another season probably sounds like a no brainer. Sadly, HBO is clearly not banging down their door, and it’s, ahem, a complicated time for the company, to say the least. Still, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Valerie Cherish.

Advertisement

“We always talk about what it would be. Always,” Kudrow says of a potential third season. “Younger and younger people come up to me and go ‘The Comeback!’ Because they weren’t around when it was on TV and didn’t know what it was like in 2005 when it came out. And I love being her. My God, that’s one of the easiest things to do.”

You heard the woman: it’s time to start a fan campaign to get The Comeback back on TV. Less likely to return to the screen is Phoebe Buffay of Friends. In Kudrow’s opinion, any new version of the beloved sitcom “would have to be a different cast at that age.” She adds, “I think it would need to be more current—and more diverse representation is not a bad idea, you know?”

G/O Media may get a commission Ends August 15 Best Buy Anniversary Sale 2022 Ends August 15

Best Buy has a number of different promotions happening all for its Anniversary Sales Event. Laptops, tablets, TVs, you names it. Whether you’re heading back to school or just trying to fill your home with some new tech, there is something here on sale that you’ve likely been waiting for. Shop at Best Buy Advertisement

Well, if one wants to watch a sitcom about a different group of young people hanging out, they can tune into literally any other show on TV. There’s only one Valerie Cherish, though!