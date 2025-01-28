Amanda Seyfried looks haunted in first look at Peacock's Long Bright River

Seyfried stars as a cop patrolling Kensington, Philadelphia in Peacock's new thriller series.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  January 28, 2025 | 4:47pm
Photo courtesy of Peacock
Move over, Mare, there’s a new small blonde cop traversing the greater Philadelphia area. This time it’s Amanda Seyfried joining the force, and from the haunted look on her face in the Long Bright River first look, you can bet her latest case is getting under her skin. It remains to be seen whether Seyfried will have an authentic local accent like Kate Winslet did in Mare Of Easttown

Nevertheless: Long Bright River is described as “a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis,” per a synopsis from Peacock. “When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.”

Long Bright River, which premieres on March 13, is based on the book of the same name by Liz Moore, who co-created the show and serves as an executive producer. The novel explores Mickey’s relationship with her estranged sister Kacey, who lives on the streets of Kensington and struggles with addiction. When Kacey disappears at the same time that the murders begin, Mickey becomes “dangerously obsessed” with finding the culprit, according to a synopsis of the book. In a press release, showrunner Nikki Toscano says the show aims to upend stereotypes about those who grew up in poverty, battle addiction, and engage in sex work, as well as “to deconstruct the ‘police as savior’ narrative.” 

Regarding Seyfried’s performance, Toscano writes, “Strap yourself in – ’cause this is Amanda like you’ve never seen her before – flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling. She puts every ounce of her soul onto the screen and her performance will break your heart.” You can check out Seyfried and her co-stars in the Long Bright River first look photos, below. 

“Let Me In” Episode 102 — Pictured: Amanda Seyfried as Mickey — Photo: David Holloway/Peacock

“These Girls” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Dash Mihok as Lafferty, Amanda Seyfried as Mickey — Photo: David Holloway/Peacock

“These Girls” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Callum Vinson as Thomas — Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

“These Girls” Episode 101 — Pictured: Amanda Seyfried as Mickey — Photo by: David Holloway/Peacock

“Mother Wolf” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Callum Vinson as Thomas, Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, John Doman as Gee — Photo by: David Holloway/Peacock

“Blind Spot” Episode 104 — Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes — Photo: Peacock

 
