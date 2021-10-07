Apple TV+’s The Afterparty barely needs a trailer. As if the names Lord and Miller weren’t enough to pique your interest, the sheer number of comedy stars on display is enough to make you concerned about the night sky. If all the stars are in Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, what shall light up the heavens as the sun rests its weary head. Tiffany Haddish, Illana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholt, John Early, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco are suspects in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s upcoming whodunnit.

No, The Afterparty doesn’t need a trailer. But the world’s most successful cellphone company released a trailer anyway.

Created and directed by Chris Miller, with Phil Lord serving as showrunner, The Afterparty is a murder mystery, with each episode told from a different character’s perspective. Haddish is our Poitrot (she’s not actually playing Poirot, but she should!), arriving on the scene after the death of Dave Franco, who ironically vowed to “live forever” just before his unfortunate fall. Here’s the synopsis from Apple:

The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Surprisingly, The Afterparty is Chris Miller’s first directing project since the whole Solo: A Star Wars Story debacle a few years ago. Thankfully, it appears Apple decided to let him finish this one instead of dumping him for Ron Howard months into the shoot.

Of course, Lord and Miller had the last laugh. Less than a year after Solo was more or less memory-holed by the culture, the pair collected their first Oscars for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which they produced.

The Afterparty reportedly jumps off in January 2022.