Mark Ruffalo Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Actor Mark Ruffalo backtracked on his initial comments about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, saying he “reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,’” calling it “hyperbole.”

Advertisement

After weeks of standing firm that being pro-Palestine is not equated with antisemitism, Ruffalo wavered back to a more moderate position. In his tweet he also said his use of the word “genocide” is “not accurate,” and “is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad.”

This follows an announced ceasefire this week between Israelis and Palestinian military group Hamas, where Israelis killed over 200 civilians, including 61 children. More than 40,000 Palestinians in the region have moved to shelters or sought refuge elsewhere. Due the recent weeks of fighting, the Palestinians in Gaza are now without clean drinking water, sewage systems, and an Israeli airstrike destroyed the only coronavirus testing center. On May 10, Israeli police raided the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites to “stop protestors from throwing stones.” On the other side, the recent conflict left 10 Israelis dead.

It’s okay, Mark. We can imagine it’s hard to stand firm against imperialism while performing in a film franchise that propagandizes it, in a country whose government pledges billions in military aid to Israel, while talking out the other side of its mouth about a two-state solution. The Hulk actor’s statement in defense of Chris Pratt after he was deemed the “Worst Chris” in the industry was a more firmly supportive position than where Ruffalo stands now on this major political issue. And Disney, which makes those Marvel movies, is not known for its laissez faire attitude toward the social media presence of actors involved in any associated projects. It’s impossible to say if they have anything to do with the Ruffalo’s new tune, but some fans are definitely giving the company the side eye.