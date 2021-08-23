In the wake of Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards resigning his post as the new host of the long-running game show, many have wondered what the hell the program would do in the interim, at least until they could announce a new round of guest hosts . Now, we know: Sidle awkwardly up to the person they tapped to host their planned upcoming primetime specials, and shame-facedly go, “Uh, so, yeah, you know that whole thing with the dude who we completely failed to vet in any logical manner? Funny story: What are you doing for the next few weeks?”

Yes, Jeopardy! has tapped Mayim Bialik, already announced as the host of future spinoffs and special editions of the syndicated quiz show, to step in temporarily and take over for Richards in the wake of his departure. (Though he’ll still be in the control room serving as executive producer for now, which we imagine will lead to some deeply awkward situations, our thoughts and prayers are with the Jeopardy! staff dealing with this guy at the moment.) According to Variety, Bialik is scheduled to tape three weeks’ worth of episodes until the show can stock up on another round of guest hosts to take over. Richards had already taped several episodes, which will still air in order so as not to disrupt the continuity of the show’s winners.

This leaves long-running champion, current show consultant, and all-around extremely nice-seeming guy Ken Jennings the front-runner to replace Trebek. (Leaving aside the fact that Jennings has been atop our list of the best guest hosts from the start, let’s also remember that, prior to his death, Alex Trebek left Jennings a pair of his cufflinks! That’s some sword-in-the-stone-level shit; t he man was clearly Trebek’s handpicked successor.) And while Bialik has had her own share of controversy—she ended up putting out a statement last year claiming that she is not, and has never been, an anti-vaxxer—compared to Richards, just about anyone seems preferable. (Okay, not anyone.)