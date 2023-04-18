Michelle Yeoh is headlining her own Star Trek movie

It’s Michelle Yeoh’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Coming off of her historic Oscar win, Yeoh is returning to her old stomping grounds at Star Trek: Discovery. Except she’s getting her own spin-off film Star Trek: Section 31 on Paramount+, according to Variety.

Yeoh’s character Philippa Georgiou was (spoiler alert) killed off of the show, but an alternate universe version of her lived on in the form of Emperor Philippa Georgiou. Per Variety, the film will follow that incarnation of the character as she “joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh said in a statement (via Variety). “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Star Trek: Section 31 will be written and executive produced by Craig Sweeny (Limitless). Discovery alum Olatunde Osunsanmi will also serve as EP as well as direct. Alex Kurtzman, another of the executive producers, said in a statement that Yeoh herself had the idea to do a spin-off back in 2017. (A Section 31 series was in development in 2019.) “Everyone on Team ‘Trek’ couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse,” Kurtzman said. Speaking for all of us, he added, “Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”