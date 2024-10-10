PBS Masterpiece offers a first look—and an early premiere date—for the revamped Miss Scarlet The fifth season premiere of the Victorian era detective series will be available early for subscribing customers

Who’s that handsome man next to Miss Scarlet (Kate Phillips)? Sadly, it is not the Duke. The beloved PBS Masterpiece series said goodbye to its male lead (William Wellington, played by Stuart Martin) and dropped him from the show’s title. But the more things change, the more things stay the same: Eliza is still going to have to prove herself to a handsome detective inspector from Scotland Yard. Miss Scarlet‘s fifth season premieres on January 12, but Passport members and those subscribed to the PBS Masterpiece Amazon Prime Channel will get to see it early on December 8.

Fans who fell in love with the show for the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Eliza and William were disappointed earlier this year when Martin’s departure was announced. Hopefully, they’ll be able to get behind his replacement, Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), pictured above. Blake is described as “a handsome former soldier and respected detective inspector who joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William “The Duke” Wellington who has gone to America.” His arrival puts Eliza back at square one having to once again forge a relationship with a reluctant partner. But it’s not her gender that will be an impediment to her alliance with Blake; it’s that he “has decided not to allow private detectives to aid in his investigations.” How much do you want to be that she’ll be able to win him over—and maybe win his heart in the process?

“When it comes to Eliza’s independence, before William’s departure, she was always independent and knew what she wanted. So that hasn’t changed with his departure. I think what we do begin to see is a real softening in her, interestingly,” Phillips said of the new season via press release. “Tom brings such a grounded, intelligent energy to Blake, but a real twinkle in his eye. So we know that there’s going to be a journey there with him and Eliza.” You can check out some more first look photos from the upcoming season below.