To mark the release of The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first LP in six years, Isaac Brock (not that one) has been getting out there and talk, talk, talking to the media. While the recent Uproxx interview where he discusses every one of the band’s albums and his thoughts on gangstalking and UFOs is hard to top, Vulture has done its level best with a piece that sees Brock looking back over his career and sharing stories like the time he ended up on a Jumbotron, stoned while trying to enjoy a hot dog.

When asked about the “weirdest place” he’d heard breakthrough single “Float On” being played, Brock responds with what he says wasn’t necessarily “a weird place, but it was kind of overall strange.” He explains that he’d been given “pretty nice seats” at a Portland Trail Blazers game and, even though he doesn’t “spend that much time in sports,” he likes watching them live well enough that he accepted the tickets.

“I remember, I had smoked a shit ton of weed,” he says. “I’m sitting, watching the game, and I was cheering when either team had scored. And someone was like, ‘Hey, you’re sitting in the friends and family seats for the Trail Blazers, you should probably not be cheering for the other [team].’” Brock then had what he calls “this Costanza moment.”

“I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing. And what should happen but ‘Float On’ comes on, and there’s a picture of me on the Jumbotron.” Instead of smiling and waving, Brock “just ducked” out of view.



“I did not have any interest in being on the Jumbotron when they were playing this song,” he remembers. “I think it was a move to sell a guy some season tickets.

The rest of the interview contains other good stuff, like Brock trying to figure out his favorite Modest Mouse song, the hardest one to scream, the best use of “well!” in his lyrics, and the worst show the band’s ever played. Read the entire thing by clicking on over here.



