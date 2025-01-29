Brooklyn indie outlet Momma announce 4th album, debut single “I Want You (Fever)” Welcome to My Blue Sky is out April 4.

Brooklyn-based band Momma is getting personal. The indie outlet—co-founders Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, as well as Aron Kobayashi Ritch and Preston Fulks—describes their upcoming album, Welcome To My Blue Sky, as “equal parts shared memoir, communal outpouring, and riveting emotional travelogue.” Fans of Daisy Jones & The Six, Almost Famous, or interpersonal band drama in general are sure to love this one. Documenting a moment of “parallel chaos,” in the words of Friedman and Weingarten, the album covers “all the life-altering upheaval the two singer/songwriter/guitarists experienced during a whirlwind mid-2022 tour.”

“In a way it felt like we flipped our entire lives upside-down,” Friedman said of that period of their lives. “We needed to lean on each other to cope with everything we were going through, and writing songs together was a big part of working through those feelings and finally putting them to rest.”

The band also released one of those songs, “I Want You (Fever)”, along with an accompanying video today. The single is a fun, ’90s-inspired track in the style of Soccer Mommy or Blondshell. “When we were recording that song I felt such an intense joy that I couldn’t stop smiling,” Weingarten said. “It felt completely authentic to Momma, but also like stepping into a whole new era.”

The band will be hitting the road April 25, starting in Columbus, OH. You can find more information and buy tickets on their website. Check out the Welcome To My Blue Sky tracklist below: