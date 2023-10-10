TV's 14 most fascinating women in STEM

Brie Larson stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lessons In Chemistry as Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist held back by the gender politics of mid-century America. Prevented from reaching her true potential as a scientist, she finds success instead as the host of a television cooking show. Elizabeth follows a proud tradition of women TV characters with exceptional skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math, known collectively as STEM.

As it happens, the show’s premiere on October 13 comes (intentionally or not) just a few days after the annual celebration of Ada Lovelace Day. The international event, named for the Victorian mathematician credited with creating the first computer algorithm, honors th e contributions of real-life women in science with the goal of inspiring and encouraging more of them to pursue STEM careers. We think fictional characters can be just as inspirational as real ones (see: the Scully Effect), so in that spirit, here in chronological order are our favorite television scientists, criminologists, tinkerers, hackers, and tech heroes, who also happen to be fascinating women.