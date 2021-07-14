MTV will tour the homes of the wealthy once more in the Cribs revival

Yup, it’s back. Screenshot : MTV Vault / Youtube ( Fair Use

Get ready for celebrities to call out “Welcome to my crib!” once again. MTV has officially rebooted its classic series Cribs, with the new version slated to premiere on August 11. Yes, because what everyone wants in this day in late-stage capitalism is for the obscenely wealthy to show off their lavish homes and lifestyles even more than they already do on Instagram and other social media platforms.



Back when it originally aired, before celebrities regularly brought us into their homes on live streams, Cribs featured guests such as Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Ozzy Osbourne, and even stepped inside the Playboy Mansion. Forget Cara Delevingne’s “vagina tunnel,” Mariah Carey had a chaise lounge in her kitchen (and was the only featured guest to have a full hour-long episode to show off her home). Cribs has aired over 100 episodes over the last two decades, with a short-lived CMT reboot in 2010 and a short-form series on Snapchat.

Some of the expected guest on the first season of the revival include internet phenom JoJo Siwa, chef Martha Stewart, MTV reality show titan Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, singer Jordyn Woods, rapper Rick Ross, the Kardashian-adjacent Scott Disick, and more. Nina L. Diaz produced the original series and now as President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV will oversee production with Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez on as executive producers.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz told Deadline. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Of all of the classics that could have possibly been up for revival at MTV, we think a less problematic version of the dating series Next or advice show Girl Code would be a better fit. However, if it keeps them from airing Rod Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness at all hours of the day, we’ll take it.