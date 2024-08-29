Napoleon just got a bit bigger on Apple TV Plus Napoleon defenders, start your boats—the director's cut of Ridley Scott's film is finally here

Saddle up, Napoleon–heads (a group this author very much counts herself among)—our day is at hand. They tried to tear us down, they tried to cut two hours of epic French glory and some of the most awkward sex scenes ever put to film, but today we ride. For today, we have been gifted the news that the Napoleon directors’ cut is finally here, streaming on Apple TV+. Vive le France!

After weeks (if not months) of speculation that Ridley Scott’s unabridged version of his film might someday be available, Apple TV shared the news on their Twitter/X account today with a video from the director himself. Scott (clearly rather uninterested in filming the bit) delivered the news that the version exclusively on the streamer contains 48 minutes of footage not seen in the theater.

Of course, this still isn’t the entire film Ridley Scott filmed ahead of its November 2023 release, it’s certainly closer to his original vision. If you’re picturing the guy from the sickos meme saying “yes… ha ha ha… YES!” in a silly French hat right now, this one’s for you.

While the Napoleon theatrical release clocked in at a measly two hours and 38 minutes, director Ridley Scott teased a “fantastic” four-and-a-half-hour cut to Empire Magazine last August. While the majority of what was left on the cutting room floor focuses on Joséphine Bonaparte (played by Vanessa Kirby in the film) before she meets the infamous emperor (Joaquin Phoenix), we’ll surely get some more deranged horse noises and toddler-esque tantrums from the man of the hour somewhere in there. Or maybe, if they really want to give the people what they want, Apple will release an extra two-hour loop of Phoenix shouting “You think you’re so great because you have boats!” over and over. We’ll take what we can get.