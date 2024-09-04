Hold on tight spider-monkeys: there's an animated Twilight series coming Netflix is producing a sparkly new animated series based on Stephanie Meyers' Midnight Sun

Do you feel like you’re living your high school years over and over again? Like maybe you’ve been 17 for… a while? Last year, the world (and The A.V. Club, of course) celebrated the 15 year anniversary of the first Twilight movie. In August, Haley Williams serenaded Robert Pattinson with a rendition of her Twilight album track, “Decode,” from the Eras Tour stage. Now, in the calendar year 2024, we’ve actually gotten an announcement of a brand new Twilight show, set to hit Netflix sometime in the coming months. It’s weird to be stuck in a time loop, but it’s a good lesson for any former Team Edward die-hards who also wanted to be turned into a vampire when they graduated high school. This is what that would have felt like.

Netflix’s new sojourn to Forks, Washington joins other, fairly recent illustrated franchise expansions like The Clone Wars and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The animated series will be adapted from Stephanie Meyers’ 2020 novel Midnight Sun, a companion piece that retells the original Twilight story from Edward’s perspective, and will presumably draw on the original series’ omnipresent blue filter in its visual style. Per Tudum, Meyers is on board to executive produce. Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies) will write the series and also serve as executive producer.

Not much else is known about the show as of this writing. In the coming months, it will be interesting to see if Netflix attempts to court the original trio to serve as voice actors (although that’s probably a dead end), if they try at all to reproduce the style of the popular graphic novels that were released back in the 2010s, or if they make this entirely into its own beast. Whatever happens, we’d all better hold on tight. Twilight really is back.