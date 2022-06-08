Netflix’s Farzar trailer opens with a prescient (and gleefully self aware) question: “Is this gonna be more like Futurama or Rick And Morty?” To that, Farzar’s ruler Renzo (Lance Reddick) has a simple response: “Shut the fuck up.”

The history of the planet, according to unreliable narrator Renzo, goes like this: “This is Farzar. It was a peaceful planet before the evil aliens invaded. But Renzo protected his people from the aliens and their diabolical leader Bazarack. …Then Renzo married queen Flammy, totally for love, not just to gain power, even though she’s a slightly older woman.”

But Renzo’s son Prince Fichael (Dana Snyder) may soon discover that “all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.” Fiachel believes it’s his “destiny to rid this planet of evil,” so his dad assigns him a “quote-unquote team” to help him do so. Leaving their domed human city, the ragtag squad will find more than just “evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them,” according to the series’ synopsis, per Deadline.

The gang is in for some very obscene adventures, which find them popping in and out of the orifices of multiple giant creatures. The comedy promises the kind of intergalactic “nasty shit” you can’t find anywhere else (even Futurama or Rick And Morty).

Farzar is written and executive produced by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, who created Netflix’s Paradise PD and Comedy Central’s Brickleberry. “We couldn’t be happier that Netflix finally ‘put a ring on it,’” the duo said in a statement when the series was announced in 2021. “It’s an awesome network full of nice people and a great place to work! Now we can finally get those matching cherry red PT Cruisers we’ve had our eyes on.”

Reddick and Snyder are joined in the voice cast by David Kaye (Eternals), Jerry Minor (Brickleberry), Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty), Grey Griffin (Loud House) and Carlos Alazraqui (Kamp Koral).



Farzar premieres on Netflix on July 15.