Top Pick

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This caustic little German teen comedy, created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, returns today. Moritz (Maximilian Mundt) and Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) get into all sorts of hijinks trying to offload their drugs as quickly as possible. The show often incorporates Facebook messages and texts with the onscreen action, which makes it extra addictive, and that much harder to watch with your own phone out. A kind of Breaking Bad for Gen Z—or perhaps more like Dope—the series clocks in at six half-hour episodes per season.

Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics (yes, you read the year correctly) officially kicked off on Friday, July 23. If you’ve had trouble figuring out the schedule and which events are taking place on which days, you can visit the official Olympics site’s schedule and results page. Today, you can look forward to pool, basketball, artistic gymnastics, women’s cross-country diving, and a whole lot of badminton and boxing. You might have found it a little trickier to track down where these events are being broadcast and/or streamed. Well, Peacock is the virtual home of the Olympics, so click here to check out the schedule (including NBC’s coverage), highlights, and medal standings.

Wild Card

Citizen P.I. (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): True crime fans, this is for you: a show where amateur sleuths attempt to play Columbo on old cold cases. The show also covers the many ways these sleuths end up getting involved in these cases. In the first episode, a “citizen journalist” starts tracing one shooting to many others; in another, a woman and her best friend search for her sister; in yet another the project is taken on by the DNA Jane Doe project.