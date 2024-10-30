10 books you should read in November

Sergio de la Pava’s latest novel, Every Arc Bends Its Radian, is a detective story. Set in Cali, Colombia, the plot follows Riv, a private detective from New York, as he searches for Angelica, a missing woman with ties to a dangerous criminal organization. Riv is on the run, too; he’s only in Colombia because he needs a break from his regular life in New York City. Riv’s journey quickly turns philosophical as he digs deeper into the strange underworld that Angelica is mixed up in, forcing him to confront larger questions about humanity. It sounds like pseudo-intellectual nonsense, but since his 2012 debut, A Naked Singularity, de la Pava has proven his ability to weave disparate ideas and genres together into something uniquely manic and reflective of the current state of the world.