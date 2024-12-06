3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

Sky Ferreira’s first new track in two years comes from the soundtrack of Halina Reijn’s upcoming film Babygirl, an erotic thriller that stars Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson as a CEO and an intern in a relationship that’s several different levels of fucked-up. Is it an A24 release? You bet it is. Does “Leash” sound like an ’80s new-wave track filtered through the lens of 50 Shades Of Grey? It sure does. Do we love it because of, not in spite of, those things? Of course we do.