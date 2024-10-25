3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

Leave it to LCD Soundsystem to premiere a new song exclusively on the radio in the year of our lord 2024. The craziest thing about releasing “X-Ray Eyes” on Anu’s “Soup To Nuts” NTS radio show is that it’s been two whole days since the broadcast and LCD Soundsystem still hasn’t posted it anywhere—not on Spotify, or YouTube, or Bandcamp, or anywhere. Their last Instagram post is from three weeks ago and it’s about a tennis fundraiser. What gives, James Murphy?

Oh, the song? It’s good. It sounds like LCD Soundsystem. You’ll like it. (Skip to 19:56 in the video above to hear it.)